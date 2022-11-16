Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 164.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ADC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,744,000 after buying an additional 311,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 264.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 264,208 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.