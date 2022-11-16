AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises about 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 2.11% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,186. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

