AIA Group Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

