AIA Group Ltd Has $69.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 1.86% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $69,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,317. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.
