AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $37.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.07. The stock had a trading volume of 123,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

