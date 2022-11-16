AIA Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 437.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCRX traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,599. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

