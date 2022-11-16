AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIB Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIB Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,729,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

AIB stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. AIB Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

About AIB Acquisition

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

