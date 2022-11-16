Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Aion has a market cap of $13.99 million and $1.76 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00243761 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00062283 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00030009 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

