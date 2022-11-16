AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Up 2%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

AirIQ Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

