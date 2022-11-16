AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Director Kenneth Higgins Buys 15,000 Shares

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at $183,351.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of AIRS opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

