Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Up 1%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 5,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Aisin Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

