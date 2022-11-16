Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sanofi by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sanofi by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 60,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
