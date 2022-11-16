Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sanofi by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sanofi by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 60,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.