Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,653.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.