Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.30. 86,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,172 shares of company stock worth $26,958,095 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

