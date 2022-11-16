Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $303,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 237,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953,350 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

