Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,280,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 180,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

