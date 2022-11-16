Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 24,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,380,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,590,000 after buying an additional 411,905 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.7 %

BNS traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.29%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

