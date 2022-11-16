Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 606 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,093 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 508,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,081,976. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

