Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

