Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 137,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $118.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

