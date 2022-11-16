Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 339,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

