Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $357.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

