Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Trimmed by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ALB traded down $8.28 on Wednesday, reaching $287.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $252.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.