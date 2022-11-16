Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

