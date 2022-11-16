Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $190.63 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $190.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00079913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,322,949,766 coins and its circulating supply is 7,100,723,945 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

