Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Origin Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 33.9% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. 465,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,939,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

