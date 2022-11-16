Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Allarity Therapeutics

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

