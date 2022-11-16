Alliance Global Partners Trims Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 292.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.79. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.16 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the period.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

