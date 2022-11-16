Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.70

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as high as $22.05. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 869,591 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 41.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 431,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

