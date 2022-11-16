Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives $236.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.25.

ALIZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Allianz Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.



Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

