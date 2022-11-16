Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.57 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $86.94 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.01656740 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012878 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00047418 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00050602 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.57 or 0.01730253 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

