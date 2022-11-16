Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 650,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

