Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alphatec Price Performance
Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 10,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,320. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.