Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphatec Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 327.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 350,032 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 44.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 10,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,320. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

