Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

