Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 20,330 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 193.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

