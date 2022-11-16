Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 270,691 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,691 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $50,201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,949,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

HMY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

