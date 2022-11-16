Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Itron worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Itron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

