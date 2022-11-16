Alps Advisors Inc. Has $20.86 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

