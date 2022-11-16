Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $244.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

