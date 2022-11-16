Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 16,295 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 40.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.