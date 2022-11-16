Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 17,523 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Ormat Technologies worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of ORA opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $462,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,740 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.