Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 62,813 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,813 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Livent worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 30.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Livent Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE LTHM opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.74. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

