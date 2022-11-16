Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Ameresco worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 123.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 725,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

