ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from ALS’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

ALS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.45.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

