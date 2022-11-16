Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($30.93) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.55 ($0.57) on Wednesday, reaching €23.88 ($24.62). 2,471,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($38.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.07.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

