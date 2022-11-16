Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.05

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.05 ($22.73) and traded as high as €24.58 ($25.34). Alstom shares last traded at €24.55 ($25.31), with a volume of 1,657,083 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Alstom Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.07.
About Alstom
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
Read More
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.