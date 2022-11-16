Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.