Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.
