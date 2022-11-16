Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,627. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

