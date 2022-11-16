Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.82. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amarin by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $2,347,000. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

