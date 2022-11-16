Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.
AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Amarin Stock Performance
Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.82. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.59.
Institutional Trading of Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.