Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Update

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Amarin by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Amarin by 67.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,710,255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $2,347,000. 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 65.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Trading Up 0.8 %

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

